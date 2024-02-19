Cargo Ship En Route to Bulgaria Attacked by Houthi Militants

A cargo ship bound for the Bulgarian port city of Varna faced an assault by Houthi militants while navigating the Bab el Mandeb Strait.

The vessel, flying the Belize flag, was en route from the United Arab Emirates to its destination in Bulgaria when the attack occurred. The Bab el Mandeb Strait serves as a crucial maritime passageway, connecting the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea.

According to reports from the maritime security firm Ambrey, the ship encountered an explosion in close proximity, causing a momentary deviation from its intended route. However, despite the alarming incident, the crew members emerged unscathed from the attack.

This assault is part of a series of actions carried out by Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea region since mid-November. The Houthi forces claim that these attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.