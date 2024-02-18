Weather In Bulgaria On February 19: Cloudy Conditions with Rain and Snow

Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On February 19: Cloudy Conditions with Rain and Snow Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Monday's weather forecast brings cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and light snowfall in the mountains across Bulgaria. The eastern parts of the country can expect light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Temperatures will range from lows of minus 1°C to 4°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around minus 1°C in the early morning. Highs will reach between 7°C to 12°C in most areas, with Sofia expecting temperatures around 9°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain cloudy but mostly dry. Light to moderate northeasterly winds are expected, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 9°C. The sea water temperature will be around 7°C to 8°C, with sea waves reaching 2 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, cloudy conditions will persist with scattered light snow showers, especially below 1,000 meters. Moderate northeasterly winds will prevail, with temperatures hovering around 3°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to around minus 4°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

