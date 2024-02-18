Bulgaria Honors 151st Anniversary of Vasil Levski's Death

Today, Bulgarians commemorate the 151st anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski, known as the Apostle of Freedom, who dedicated his life to the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Levski's capture on December 27, 1872, near Lovech, and subsequent execution on February 18, 1873, marked a significant moment in Bulgaria's fight for independence. He was hanged on the outskirts of Sofia, where a monument now stands in his honor.

In his hometown of Karlovo, a commemorative ceremony will be held at Vasil Levski Square, attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov. The event will include speeches and performances by students from the "V. Levski" secondary school.

Similar ceremonies will take place across the country, including in Lovech, where a military ritual and civil worship will be held at Levski's monument. In Veliko Tarnovo, visitors can explore the prison museum where Levski spent his final days, free of charge.

Educational initiatives and exhibitions are also being organized to honor Levski's legacy, with schools and libraries hosting lessons on patriotism and displaying documents related to his life and work.

Throughout Bulgaria, citizens will pay tribute to Levski's sacrifice and dedication to the country's freedom, ensuring that his memory continues to inspire generations.