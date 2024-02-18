Kazanlak Blast: Truck that Exploded Near Bulgarian Military Plant was Carrying Ether

Late last night, a truck carrying a staggering 14 tons of ether exploded in the parking lot of the customs office in Kazanlak, Bulgaria. The customs office is located in close proximity to the "Arsenal" weapons factory, amplifying concerns over the nature of the incident. Although no casualties were reported, the area remains cordoned off, with a heavy police presence ensuring safety and security.

The incident happened last night shortly before 9 p.m., a very loud noise was heard. The truck came from Germany, it was carrying 14 tons of ether intended for the Kazanlak armory. There are still no versions of the incident, but the strange thing, according to the investigators, is that the truck was split in two, which means that the explosion started from it, but there was no ignition. Another truck that was parked near it was burnt. It was transporting aluminum profiles.

Remarkably, both drivers of the heavy goods vehicles were inside their respective trucks at the time of the explosion, yet miraculously escaped unharmed. Throughout the night, emergency response teams and law enforcement maintained a tight cordon around the area, restricting access to the customs office for safety reasons.

Today, a specialized unit from Sofia is slated to conduct a thorough inspection of the site, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the explosion and its aftermath.