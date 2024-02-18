Israeli PM Netanyahu: No Ceasefire Until Objectives Achieved in Gaza

World | February 18, 2024, Sunday // 11:19
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly stated that Israel will not halt its military campaign in the Gaza Strip until it attains all of its strategic objectives.

Netanyahu categorically dismissed the ceasefire conditions set forth by Hamas, labeling them as impractical and out of touch with reality. Despite ongoing mediation efforts led by Qatar's prime minister, discussions surrounding a potential ceasefire have shown little progress in recent days, with diplomatic channels yielding discouraging results.

The primary points of contention persist, revolving around the release of Palestinian detainees and the dire humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza. Hamas is pushing for the release of approximately 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, a significant number of whom face serious charges in Israeli courts, while around 100 individuals remain under Hamas captivity.

