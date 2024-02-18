Collision Shuts Down Road to Greece in Bulgaria's Kresnen Gorge

An accident involving a heavy truck and a car has resulted in the closure of the road leading to Greece in the Kresnen Gorge area, affecting traffic in both directions.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. local time, just a few kilometers before the town of Kresna, causing significant disruptions to travel in the region. Vehicles are currently at a standstill as authorities work to clear the scene.

According to initial reports, both the driver of the car and their passenger sustained injuries in the accident. The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that the injured individuals have been transported to the Emergency Center in Petrich for medical treatment.

While investigations are ongoing, one of the primary theories regarding the cause of the accident suggests that the driver of the car may have veered into the oncoming lane, leading to the collision.