A truck explosion has rocked the town of Kazanlak in Bulgaria, occurring near the Arsenal military plant. Fortunately, there are no reported casualties or injuries. Authorities have cordoned off the area for investigation. More updates to follow.

The customs office is located in the immediate vicinity of the Arsenal weapons and ammunition factory. The exploded truck has a foreign license plate. A second truck was on its side and sustained damage.

The incident happened just before 9 pm. Customs officials have been evacuated. The truck came from Germany. The strange thing for the investigators is that the truck that exploded was split in two, and the one that was next to it had severe burns.

There is a burning sensation on the lips and tongue, journalists on-site report. The reasons for the accident are still unclear.

In June 2023, explosions erupted in the ammunition warehouses of EMCO, a prominent Bulgarian arms company near Karnobat, marking yet another alarming incident in a series of similar events. In 2022, these same warehouses, owned by renowned arms manufacturer and trader Emilian Gebrev, experienced explosions that were attributed to sabotage. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the recent incidents.

The timing of the June incident was particularly striking, occurring shortly after Bulgaria's announcement of joining a coalition to supply shells to Ukraine. Representatives from EMCO suspected sabotage, asserting that such explosions could not have occurred without deliberate intervention.

Bulgaria, known for being among the largest producers of Soviet-standard ammunition, has faced scrutiny regarding its weapon exports. Despite opposition from pro-Russian factions within the government, Bulgarian companies have successfully exported weapons, with the assistance of intermediaries from countries like the United States, Poland, and Romania.

The Bulgarian prosecutor's office has previously investigated multiple explosions at arms factories, suspecting Russian involvement. Several incidents dating back to 2011 remain unsolved, with evidence suggesting remote activation of explosive charges. A recent investigation by the Bulgarian editorial board of "Free Europe" linked at least nine explosions in Bulgarian military warehouses to the Russian military intelligence GRU.