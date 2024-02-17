Sofia's Lukov March Disrupted Over Fascist Allegations: Mayor Steps In

Amidst a growing controversy, the anticipated Lukov March procession in Sofia has been abruptly halted by order of the city's mayor, Vasil Terziev. Despite initial attempts by organizers to proceed with the event, a directive from municipal authorities effectively put an end to the planned commemoration.

The Lukov March, an annual gathering drawing participants from across Europe, has long been a source of contention due to its association with Bulgarian General Hristo Lukov, whose historical legacy remains deeply divisive. Lukov's leadership of the Union of Bulgarian National Legions, steeped in National Socialism and Fascism, has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics branding the event as a neo-Nazi manifestation.

In response to the mayor's order, organizers were compelled to comply, albeit in small groups escorted by police, as they made their way to lay flowers at the residence of General Lukov. The decision reflects ongoing efforts to navigate legal challenges and public outcry surrounding the event's controversial nature.

Plamen Dimitrov, representing the Bulgarian National Union, expressed frustration at the municipality's handling of the march, citing a court decision asserting the organizers' right to proceed. However, municipal authorities remained resolute in enforcing the ban, citing concerns over public safety and the event's potential to incite unrest.

Meanwhile, voices of opposition made themselves heard through anti-fascist demonstrations, denouncing the Lukov March and its perceived glorification of fascism. Protesters gathered under the banner of "We don't want Nazis on our streets!" in a show of solidarity against hate and extremism.

The anti-fascist march, characterized by chants condemning fascism as a crime, served as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle against intolerance and discrimination. On the other hand, participants in the Lukov March called for the removal of communist monuments and the renaming of streets honoring communist figures, underscoring broader societal tensions surrounding historical memory and identity.