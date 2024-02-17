Denkov in Munich: Bulgaria Gains European Support for Schengen and Eurozone, Affirms Solidarity with Ukraine

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has garnered backing for Bulgaria's bid to join the Schengen Area and the Eurozone following fruitful discussions with European leaders during the Munich conference. Denkov emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations with Austria to address any lingering concerns.

Highlighting Bulgaria's commitment to bolstering European defense without detracting from NATO, Denkov underscored the need for modernizing Bulgaria's armed forces to enhance regional security. He stressed the imperative of aligning efforts with NATO's Eastern Flank to fortify collective defense capabilities.

Amid escalating tensions in Eastern Europe, Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine, with Denkov reaffirming Bulgaria's unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Denkov emphasized Ukraine's sovereign right to determine the terms and timing of negotiations with Russia, stressing the urgent need for international action to counter Russian aggression.

Denkov underscored the broader significance of Ukraine's struggle, emphasizing its pivotal role in upholding international law, democracy, and freedom. He urged European leaders to recognize the gravity of the situation and rally behind Ukraine's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty.

Drawing attention to the collaborative efforts of European nations in supporting Ukraine, Denkov cited recent agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of key European countries as examples of collective action in response to the crisis.

In addition to addressing security concerns, Denkov highlighted the importance of facilitating grain exports to countries in need, emphasizing the significance of opening grain corridors to alleviate food shortages.