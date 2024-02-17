Texas Plans Military Base on Mexican Border Amid Immigration Battle

Texas officials have unveiled plans to construct a military base along the border with Mexico, intensifying tensions between state and federal authorities. The announcement comes amidst a heated debate over immigration, emerging as a central issue in the upcoming US presidential election.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott revealed the ambitious initiative in Eagle Pass, the designated site for the 32-hectare facility. Positioned along the Rio Grande River, the base is slated to accommodate approximately 300 military personnel starting from April, with eventual plans to host up to 1,800 troops.

Governor Abbott, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, lambasted the Biden administration for what he perceives as lax border enforcement, accusing it of allowing an "invasion" of illegal migrants and failing to combat criminal gangs operating on the Mexican side.

While border security traditionally falls under federal jurisdiction, Texas has taken matters into its own hands. In January, the Texas National Guard was deployed to a municipal park in Eagle Pass overlooking the river. Additionally, Governor Abbott ordered the installation of approximately 100 miles of barbed wire along the Rio Grande, a move contested by the Biden administration in court.

Despite a temporary setback from the US Supreme Court, which allowed the federal government to remove the barbed wire, Texas has persisted in its efforts, pending further court proceedings.

Governor Abbott hailed the effectiveness of these measures, crediting them with a reduction in migrant influx from Mexico. The proposed military base aims to bolster Texas' capacity to combat illegal immigration swiftly and decisively.

Furthermore, Texas passed legislation granting state forces the authority to arrest illegal immigrants at the border, a power typically reserved for federal agencies. A court ruling on the matter is anticipated before the law takes effect in March, underscoring the ongoing legal battle surrounding immigration enforcement.