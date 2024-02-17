Neo-Nazi Uproar: Sofia Municipality's Firm Stance on Lukov March Today

Amidst mounting controversy, the Sofia Municipality has issued a stern warning against the potential continuation of the contentious Lukov March, emphasizing its commitment to preventing the procession from taking place today.

Citing concerns over the event's association with neo-Nazism and fascism, the municipality highlighted its decision to deny permission for the march to commence from the National Palace of Culture (NDK). Instead, plans are in motion to organize a commemorative ceremony in memory of General Hristo Lukov, followed by a procession to his former residence at 1 Trakia Street, where he was tragically shot by communists.

In the event that the procession defies the municipality's directives, officials have vowed to take decisive action, indicating their readiness to issue an order for its immediate termination.

Last year, similar concerns led to the outright ban of the Lukov March, preventing it from taking place.

The party "We Continue the Change" unequivocally denounced any form of neo-Nazism and neo-fascism in Bulgaria. This stance aligns with their condemnation of perpetuating such ideologies under the guise of tradition, which they argue runs counter to fundamental human values and fosters a culture of hatred.

The decision to prohibit the procession has garnered support from various quarters, including the Mayor of Sofia Municipality, Vasil Terziev. Advocates of this stance argue that permitting the march not only jeopardizes social harmony but also undermines the dignity of Bulgarian citizens.

The Lukov March, an annual event drawing participants from across Europe, commemorates Bulgarian General Hristo Lukov. However, Lukov's historical legacy remains deeply contentious, given his leadership of the Union of Bulgarian National Legions, which was heavily influenced by National Socialism and Fascism, as well as his close ties to the Third Reich.

Critics, including numerous non-governmental organizations, scholars, and media outlets, have labeled the Lukov March as a neo-Nazi manifestation. The Bulgarian National Union serves as the primary organizer of the event, further amplifying concerns over its ideological underpinnings.