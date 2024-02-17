Israeli Military Escalates Offensive Against Hamas in Khan Yunis

February 17, 2024
The Israeli military intensifies its offensive against Hamas in Khan Yunis, employing tanks and aviation in the ongoing operation. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asserts significant progress, claiming the defeat of the majority of Hamas military units, totaling 18 out of 24 battalions, each comprising a thousand members.

Amidst the escalating conflict, international concern mounts as the United States and France issue warnings against Israeli troop deployment to Rafah, a town bordering Egypt and sheltering over a million refugees.

In a volatile turn, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, declares readiness to escalate attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 10 civilians this week.

