Weather In Bulgaria On February 17-18: Contrasting Conditions Sweep The Country

Starting with tomorrow, February 17, Western Bulgaria is set to bask in the warmth of a sunny day, a welcome respite from the winter chill. However, the eastern part of the country is not as fortunate, as cloudy skies loom overhead, unleashing intermittent rain showers upon the region. Accompanying this atmospheric divide is a light to moderate northerly wind, gently caressing the land. Temperatures are expected to range from 1°C to 6°C for lows and 10°C to 15°C for highs, with Sofia experiencing a slightly milder climate, hovering around 2°C in the night and peaking at 12°C during the day.

Venturing towards the Black Sea coast unveils yet another narrative. The southern shores are draped in cloudy cover, with rain showers intermittently dotting the landscape. A light to moderate northerly wind sweeps across the coast, while temperatures hover between 6°C to 8°C. Meanwhile, the Black Sea itself maintains a cool demeanor, with water temperatures ranging from 7°C to 8°C. The swell, measuring at 3 degrees Douglas, adds an element of dynamism to the coastal scene.

Turning to the mountains, a different tale unfolds. Here, sunshine reigns supreme, casting its golden glow upon the rugged terrain. However, the eastern parts of the Balkan Mountains, Mt. Strandzha, and Mt. Sakar bear the weight of overcast skies, albeit with minimal rainfall. The northerly wind persists, albeit with a lighter touch, as temperatures vary from 6°C to 7°C at 1,200 meters altitude, plummeting to around 0°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Looking ahead to February 18, Western Bulgaria braces itself for a cloudy day, accompanied by rain showers and a northwesterly wind, while the east witnesses a less tumultuous scene with broken clouds and a northerly breeze. Despite the changing weather patterns, temperatures are expected to remain consistent with those of the previous day.