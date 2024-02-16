Tragic Incident: Woman Fatally Struck by Train Near Stara Zagora

Society » INCIDENTS | February 16, 2024, Friday // 18:23
Bulgaria: Tragic Incident: Woman Fatally Struck by Train Near Stara Zagora @Pixabay

A fatal accident occurred near Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, when a woman was struck and killed by a passenger train traveling from Stara Zagora to Yambol. The incident occurred between Stara Zagora and Kalitinovo stations, resulting in a disruption of train services in the area for several hours.

According to reports, the woman attempted to cross the railway line illegally when she was hit by the oncoming train. The train involved in the accident was halted at Stara Zagora station following the incident, causing delays and inconvenience for passengers.

Authorities have initiated a pre-trial proceeding into the tragic incident. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.

Tags: Bulgaria, train, Stara Zagora, railway
