Bulgarian Leaders React To Navalny’s Death

Following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Bulgarian political figures expressed shock, condemnation, and calls for justice.

GERB Party leader Boyko Borissov took to Facebook to express his outrage, asserting that Navalny's demise was not a natural occurrence but an act of murder orchestrated by the regime. Borissov called for intensified pressure on the Kremlin and increased support for Ukraine.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov echoed Borissov's sentiments, emphasizing Navalny's significance as a symbol of the fight against dictatorship and for free speech in Russia. Denkov condemned the tightening grip of repression around Navalny, stressing the importance of valuing democracy and freedom of expression.

Atanas Atanassov, co-leader of Democratic Bulgaria, labeled Navalny's death as an assassination, emphasizing the need for accountability. He described Navalny's passing as a significant loss for the democratic community in Russia and called for retribution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel expressed condolences to Navalny's family and friends, highlighting Navalny's unwavering commitment to freedom and democratic values. She emphasized his courage in challenging authoritarianism.

President Rumen Radev also mourned Navalny's death, describing him as one of the most prominent fighters for human rights and democracy. Radev stressed the importance of clarifying the circumstances surrounding Navalny's demise and urged transparency.

Navalny's death has ignited global concern and calls for justice. The circumstances surrounding his passing remain under scrutiny, with many demanding accountability for those responsible.

A group of activists and concerned citizens is set to gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, today at 18:30. The event, organized to commemorate the life of Alexei Navalny, carries a powerful message aimed directly at the Russian President: "Putin is a murderer!"