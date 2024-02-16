Bulgaria Garners Praise as Key Partner in US-Europe Cooperation, Blinken Says

In a high-profile meeting held in Munich, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded Bulgaria as an outstanding partner for both the United States and Europe, citing the nation's steadfast commitment to collaboration across various domains.

Blinken's remarks, delivered during discussions with Bulgarian Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, underscored the depth of the bilateral relationship between Bulgaria and the United States.

"Bulgaria is an exceptional partner for the USA, for Europe. We see that this is manifested every day in a variety of ways," remarked Secretary Blinken, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of the partnership.

The meeting, which also included the participation of Bulgarian Ministers of Finance and Defense Asen Vassilev and Todor Tagarev, delved into key areas of cooperation, particularly in defense and nuclear energy. Blinken commended Bulgaria's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces, highlighting recent acquisitions such as the Stryker machines and F16 Block 70 fighters.

"We continue to deepen the integration between Bulgaria, the European Union, and NATO," Blinken affirmed, underscoring Bulgaria's pivotal role in enhancing security and stability in the Black Sea region.

Expressing gratitude for Bulgaria's assistance to Ukraine, Blinken commended the nation's leadership in fostering regional cooperation.

In response, Prime Minister Denkov extended appreciation to the United States for its unwavering support during challenging times, particularly when Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria.

"You were there to help us, and we can count on each other in the future as well," Denkov stated, reaffirming the strength of the bilateral alliance.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the enduring partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, with both sides pledging to continue working closely to address shared challenges and advance mutual interests.