Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Reached The Semifinals In Rotterdam

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 16, 2024, Friday // 17:09
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov managed to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands after defeating Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Shevchenko with a score of 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4.

The outcome of the first set was decided in the tiebreak, where Shevchenko made three errors that proved crucial for Grigor's success. In the second set, Dimitrov suffered an early break that he couldn't recover from. However, he managed to break back in the third set, executed in the decisive moment of the match, which lasted 2 hours and 2 minutes. This information was reported by gong.bg.

This was Grigor Dimitrov's first victory over Shevchenko, as they had never faced each other on the Tour before.

To reach the final, Dimitrov will have to defeat the winner of the match between Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

