Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov Mourns Navalny's Death, Condemns Russian Regime

From Munich, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed profound sadness over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calling him a symbol of the struggle against dictatorship in Russia for years.

Denkov's remarks underscored the gravity of Navalny's passing and the impact of his legacy in the fight for democracy and free speech. The prime minister highlighted Navalny's unwavering courage in the face of adversity and his relentless pursuit of justice.

Navalny's imprisonment and subsequent transfer to the Arctic Colony, according to Denkov, seemed like a death sentence, reflecting the grim reality of political repression in Russia. Denkov emphasized the importance of democracy and the need to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to dissent.

"Navalny's death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by authoritarian regimes," Denkov stated. "We cannot turn a blind eye to the suppression of dissenting voices and the persecution of those who dare to speak out against injustice."

Denkov urged global solidarity in condemning Navalny's death and holding the Russian regime accountable for its actions. He emphasized the need for collective action to uphold democratic values and protect human rights.