Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov Mourns Navalny's Death, Condemns Russian Regime

Politics | February 16, 2024, Friday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prime Minister Denkov Mourns Navalny's Death, Condemns Russian Regime Nikolai Denkov

From Munich, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed profound sadness over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calling him a symbol of the struggle against dictatorship in Russia for years.

Denkov's remarks underscored the gravity of Navalny's passing and the impact of his legacy in the fight for democracy and free speech. The prime minister highlighted Navalny's unwavering courage in the face of adversity and his relentless pursuit of justice.

Navalny's imprisonment and subsequent transfer to the Arctic Colony, according to Denkov, seemed like a death sentence, reflecting the grim reality of political repression in Russia. Denkov emphasized the importance of democracy and the need to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to dissent.

"Navalny's death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by authoritarian regimes," Denkov stated. "We cannot turn a blind eye to the suppression of dissenting voices and the persecution of those who dare to speak out against injustice."

Denkov urged global solidarity in condemning Navalny's death and holding the Russian regime accountable for its actions. He emphasized the need for collective action to uphold democratic values and protect human rights.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, Navalny, death, Russian regime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria