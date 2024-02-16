Christo Grozev: Navalny was Finally Killed by Putin Today

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev made a bold statement on his social media profile today, attributing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny directly to President Vladimir Putin.

"Navalny was finally killed by Putin today," wrote Grozev on "X".

Grozev, known for his work with the Netherlands-based website Bellingcat and his involvement in the award-winning documentary "Navalny," has been a vocal critic of the Russian regime. His investigations often shed light on the actions of Russian agents abroad, including in Bulgaria, and have delved into cases such as the poisoning of Navalny and Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev.

The news of Navalny's death has sent shockwaves across the world, with many pointing fingers at the Kremlin. Navalny, a prominent figure in the fight for democracy in Russia, was serving a prison sentence on charges widely considered politically motivated.