A group of activists and concerned citizens is set to gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, today at 18:30. The event, organized to commemorate the life of Alexei Navalny, carries a powerful message aimed directly at the Russian President: "Putin is a murderer!"

Navalny, a prominent opposition figure in Russia, recently met his tragic end while in custody, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation from around the globe. The vigil, orchestrated by former Minister of Defense Nikolay Nenchev, Valentin Simeonov, the Atlantic Council of Bulgaria, and advocacy groups "Russia's murderous policy for Bulgaria" and "Liberation," seeks to honor Navalny's memory and denounce the oppressive tactics employed by the Kremlin.

The sentiment echoed by the organizers reflects a deep-seated frustration with Putin's authoritarian rule, characterized by the suppression of dissent and the elimination of political adversaries.

The event is expected to draw participants from various backgrounds, united in their condemnation of Putin's regime and their determination to uphold the legacy of Navalny's courageous activism. Candles will be lit, and portraits of Navalny will serve as poignant reminders of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of justice and accountability.