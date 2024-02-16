Global Outcry Over Navalny's Death: Leaders Blame the Kremlin

The world reacts with shock and condemnation following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in prison, triggering a wave of responses from global leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for his crimes, Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky said. "It is obvious to me that (Alexei Navalny) was killed like thousands of others who were tortured to death because of one man, Putin, who doesn't care who dies as long as he keeps his post," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Zеlensky added that Putin "will have to answer for his crimes."

US President Joe Biden warns of severe repercussions for Russia in the wake of Navalny's demise, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

European Council President Charles Michel mourns Navalny's passing, hailing him as a champion of freedom and democracy. He holds the Russian regime responsible for Navalny's tragic fate and extends condolences to his family and supporters.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola pays tribute to Navalny's courage and resilience, highlighting his unwavering commitment to democracy. Despite his untimely death, Metsola asserts that Navalny's legacy will endure as a symbol of bravery and determination.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne condemns Navalny's death as a consequence of his defiance against an oppressive regime, emphasizing the harsh realities of Vladimir Putin's rule.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics unequivocally accuses the Kremlin of orchestrating Navalny's murder, shedding light on the true nature of Russia's current regime.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide echoes similar sentiments, holding Moscow accountable for Navalny's demise and calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticizes NATO leaders for preemptively blaming Russia without concrete evidence, sparking further debate over the handling of Navalny's case.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to provide answers and ensure accountability for Navalny's death, condemning the erosion of democracy and the suppression of dissent under Putin's regime.

As Navalny's death reverberates globally, leaders and officials express solidarity with his cause and renew calls for justice and transparency in navigating the aftermath of this tragic event.