World » RUSSIA | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:52
Moscow Accuses West of Premature Conclusions Following Navalny's Death

Amidst global reactions to the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow has sharply criticized NATO countries for what it perceives as hasty judgments. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that NATO's immediate response to Navalny's demise reveals preconceived conclusions, bypassing the need for forensic medical examinations.

Zakharova, speaking on her Telegram channel, lambasted NATO leaders for directly implicating Russia without awaiting official autopsy results. She emphasized the absence of conclusive evidence while lamenting the Western rush to assign blame. However, Zakharova did not specify which accusations she was referencing.

The news of Navalny's death has sent shockwaves globally, prompting widespread condemnation and casting doubt on the Kremlin's involvement. Questions surrounding the circumstances of Navalny's demise have intensified, with many scrutinizing Moscow's role and accountability.

