Latvian President Condemns Navalny's Death as Kremlin's Brutal Murder

World » EU | February 16, 2024, Friday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Latvian President Condemns Navalny's Death as Kremlin's Brutal Murder @Pixabay

In a bold statement following the announcement of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death by the Russian prison services, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics minced no words, declaring that Navalny "was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin," as reported by AFP.

Rinkevich took to the social network X to express his sentiments, emphasizing the gravity of Navalny's demise and implicating the Russian government in his death. He underscored that regardless of one's political views on Navalny, his murder sheds light on the true nature of the current regime in Russia.

The shocking revelation of Navalny's death has sparked widespread condemnation and raised serious questions about the Kremlin's role in his demise. Many have echoed Rinkevics'с sentiments, calling for accountability and justice for Navalny's death.

