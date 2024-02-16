Majority of Bulgarians Fear Impact of Green Deal on Electricity Bills
Amid the implementation of measures under the European Union's Green Deal, 64% of Bulgarians have identified the escalating electricity prices as their top concern. This revelation stems from a recent study commissioned by MEP Sergey Stanishev, conducted by "Trend" and surveying the adult population of the country from January 17th to 24th.
Dimitar Ganev from "Trend" highlighted that over three-quarters of respondents perceive climate change as a significant threat. However, 70% admitted to a lack of awareness regarding the progress of the Green Deal, underscoring the need for enhanced public education on the matter.
The study findings were unveiled during a dedicated forum on green, digital, and demographic issues, spearheaded by MEPs from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, including Sergey Stanishev, Ivo Hristov, Elena Yoncheva, and Petar Vitanov.
Ganev emphasized the absence of a robust information campaign within the country, attributing this gap to mounting concerns and uncertainties among Bulgarians. Primarily, these apprehensions revolve around the social implications of the Green Deal, particularly its potential impact on electricity prices and, consequently, household incomes.
