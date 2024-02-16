Bulgaria's Unemployment Inches Up in January

Society | February 16, 2024, Friday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Unemployment Inches Up in January

Unemployment in Bulgaria saw a slight uptick in January, with the registered rate climbing by 0.2% compared to December figures. According to data from the Employment Agency, the unemployment rate now stands at 5.8%.

The agency revealed that nearly 169,000 individuals were registered in labor offices across the country in January, reflecting an increase of 7,630 people compared to the previous month. Of these, approximately 27,000 individuals became newly unemployed, while 11,300 people secured employment during the same period.

Interestingly, the number of announced job vacancies doubled in January compared to December, totaling 10,000 openings. Notably, nearly 30% of these vacancies were in the processing industry.

Among the most in-demand occupations in the business sector are machine operators, cleaners and helpers, care staff, and mining workers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, unemployment, Employment Agency, labor market
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria