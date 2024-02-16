Nationwide Police Operation Nets 8 in Drug Distribution Crackdown

Crime | February 16, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Nationwide Police Operation Nets 8 in Drug Distribution Crackdown @novinite.com

In a sweeping police operation targeting drug distribution networks across Bulgaria, authorities have made significant strides in dismantling a key channel for narcotics trafficking. The intensive operation, as reported by Nova TV, has uncovered a clandestine greenhouse facility dedicated to cultivating marijuana.

So far, law enforcement has apprehended eight individuals believed to be involved in the illicit drug trade. However, the operation remains ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to disrupt and dismantle the criminal network.

While details from the Ministry of the Interior are scarce at this stage, the operation underscores the government's commitment to combatting drug-related crimes and ensuring public safety.

