Borissov Raises Doubts Over Rotation Plan for March

Politics | February 16, 2024, Friday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Borissov Raises Doubts Over Rotation Plan for March Boyko Borissov

In a notable shift from previous expectations, GERB leader Boyko Borissov cast doubt on the feasibility of the planned rotation in Bulgaria's government, suggesting that March 6th might not mark the anticipated transition. Speaking at the Bulgarian parliament, Borissov cautioned against premature assumptions regarding the rotation's timeline.

Expressing skepticism, Borissov emphasized the need for concrete progress before committing to the rotation. He underscored the importance of consensus-building and governance culture, hinting at potential obstacles to the proposed transition.

The arrangement, forged between GERB and “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) following the 2023 elections, outlined a detailed timeline for the rotation:

  • A government mandate lasting 18 months, with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov leading for the initial nine months, followed by Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel.
  • The rotation between Denkov and Gabriel scheduled for the ninth month.
  • Mariya Gabriel designated as deputy prime minister for European integration, tasked with navigating Bulgaria's integration into European structures, including Schengen and the Eurozone.
  • After a successful rotation, Mariya Gabriel should assume the position of Prime Minister.

However, Borissov's recent remarks cast doubt on the implementation of this plan, raising questions about the timing and feasibility of the rotation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borisov, rotation, government, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria