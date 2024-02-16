Protests Today In Several Bulgarian Cities - "Get The Mafia Out Of Healthcare!"

Protests under the slogan „Get the mafia out of healthcare!” will take place today from 5 p.m. in front of the Council of Ministers in Sofia. Besides the capital, protests are also organized in Plovdiv, Varna, Ruse, and The Hague, Netherlands. The protests were initiated by the "Danaya Foundation" following the leaking of a recording from a meeting of the Medical Council at the emergency hospital "Pirogov", which came out after an investigation by journalist Valya Ahchieva.

The discussion in the recording revolves around the pressure on the hospital in connection with the death of 15-year-old Danaya Kuleva. From the scandalous recording, this phrase is heard: “We simply must do everything possible to make these people feel the pain”. This refers to Danaya's mother, Ani Stoyanova, Kremena Kuneva (the chairperson of the foundation), as well as all those seeking truth and justice who are not afraid to take a public stand.

The first demand of the protesters is the immediate removal of the director of the Pirogov Emergency Hospital until all investigations into management and medical activity violations in the hospital are completed. They also insist on immediate legislative changes to ensure the establishment of rules for good medical practice across all specialties, strict medical standards, and politics out of the medical system. For the protest purposes, Ani Stoyanova wrote in a Facebook post in her profile.

"Earlier on Wednesday, Danaya’s mother Ani Stoyanova called for public support.'We live in a country of thugs. Doctors dare to threaten. With pain. And they wait for their turn. And lawyers stand there and provoke. It's not about Danaya anymore. It's about all of us now. It's about our children, about those who are alive, who are here, do it for them, it's important!”, she urged.