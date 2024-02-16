Climate Expert Warns: Snow Becoming Scarce for Bulgarians

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 16, 2024, Friday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Climate Expert Warns: Snow Becoming Scarce for Bulgarians Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Renowned climatologist Professor Georgi Rachev expressed concern over the diminishing presence of snow at lower altitudes in Bulgaria, highlighting a broader trend not limited to the country. In an interview with bTV, he remarked on the ongoing warm winter, projecting its continuation until late February.

Despite the warmth, Rachev noted the occurrence of a persistent, albeit gentle wind over the past few days, attributing it to the prevailing weather patterns. He predicted a dry and exceptionally warm February, consistent with long-term forecasts.

Anticipating a rise in temperatures, Rachev emphasized that coastal regions, including Varna, would experience a notable increase in warmth. Advising on appropriate attire, he suggested a layered approach to clothing, enabling comfort amidst fluctuating temperatures.

Looking ahead, Rachev forecasted sporadic morning fogs with minimal and localized precipitation. However, he hinted at potential disruptions in weather patterns towards the end of the month, possibly bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation.

The prevailing warm conditions signal a departure from typical winter norms, with the prospect of temporary disruptions looming later in February. Despite these fluctuations, Rachev reiterated the overarching trend of increasingly warm winters, posing challenges for Bulgarians accustomed to snowy landscapes.

