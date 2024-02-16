Israeli Troop Fatalities in Conflict with Hamas Nearing 600

World | February 16, 2024, Friday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Israeli Troop Fatalities in Conflict with Hamas Nearing 600

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that 571 soldiers have lost their lives in clashes with Palestinian Hamas militants since hostilities escalated in October of last year.

The IDF press service disclosed that the most recent casualty, a 20-year-old soldier, was killed yesterday in fighting in Khan Yunis, with eight others sustaining injuries in the same area.

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as discussions concerning hostage releases, commenced in Cairo on February 13. The Palestinian group is insisting on the release of 1,500 prisoners in exchange for 134 Israeli hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled acceptance of the exchange model, previously effective in November 2023, which involved the release of three Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli hostage.

Tags: Israeli, Hamas, casualties, negotiations
