Bulgaria: Earthquake in Plovdiv

A weak earthquake was felt last night in Plovdiv.

The earth shook with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, according to data from the seismological center of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

There are no reports of injured people or material damage.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 4 km from Asenovgrad.

