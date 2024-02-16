Earthquake in Plovdiv
A weak earthquake was felt last night in Plovdiv.
The earth shook with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, according to data from the seismological center of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
There are no reports of injured people or material damage.
The epicenter of the earthquake was about 4 km from Asenovgrad.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Tragic Incident: Woman Fatally Struck by Train Near Stara Zagora
- » Man Wielding Ax Enters Sofia Sports School
- » Bulgarian Man's Fatal Crash in England: Drugs, Speed, and Stupidity
- » The Tragedy in Borovets: For a Photo Greek Tourists Triggered the Avalanche Leaving One Dead
- » Avalanche Strikes Borovets: 1 Foreign Skier Passed Away (UPDATED)
- » Bulgarian Border Ship Rescues 44 Migrants Near Lesvos