Police Stop Entire Bus to Foil Phone Scam: Woman Saved from Losing 30,000 BGN!

In a remarkable display of vigilance, police officers in Varna thwarted a phone scam by halting an entire bus to warn a potential victim. The incident, which unfolded in Devnya, underscores the dangers of phone scams and the crucial role of law enforcement in preventing financial fraud, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior.

The unsuspecting target, a resident of Devnya, received a deceptive call informing her of a purported police operation in the town, requesting her immediate assistance. The caller demanded a staggering sum of 30,000 BGN, instructing her to hand it over to individuals posing as policemen in Varna.

However, thanks to the swift action of forensic experts, the woman was intercepted while traveling on a bus bound for Varna. Police officers intervened, alerting her to the scam and preventing her from falling victim to the fraudulent scheme.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder that government agencies and law enforcement never solicit financial assistance from individuals over the phone. In cases of suspected fraud or extortion, citizens are urged to promptly report such incidents by dialing 112 or contacting their local police station.