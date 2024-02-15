Major Marijuana Bust on Trakia Highway Near Plovdiv: 130 kg Seized!

Late last night, authorities intercepted over 130 kg of marijuana on the Trakia highway near Plovdiv. Two individuals, one Bulgarian and one Macedonian, were apprehended in the operation, announced by the police and the prosecutor's office during a briefing.

The joint operation involved the National Security Service, the State Police, and the Ministry of the Interior of Plovdiv, all coordinated under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office.

According to Galina Andreeva from the district prosecutor's office in Plovdiv, two charges are to be brought against the arrested individuals. One of them is a 47-year-old citizen of North Macedonia with a prior conviction, while the other is a 43-year-old Bulgarian citizen.

The severity of the crime could lead to significant penalties, ranging from 5 to 15 years of imprisonment, particularly due to the large quantity of marijuana being transported and the prior criminal history of the Macedonian citizen.