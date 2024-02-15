Major Marijuana Bust on Trakia Highway Near Plovdiv: 130 kg Seized!

Crime | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Major Marijuana Bust on Trakia Highway Near Plovdiv: 130 kg Seized! @novinite.com

Late last night, authorities intercepted over 130 kg of marijuana on the Trakia highway near Plovdiv. Two individuals, one Bulgarian and one Macedonian, were apprehended in the operation, announced by the police and the prosecutor's office during a briefing.

The joint operation involved the National Security Service, the State Police, and the Ministry of the Interior of Plovdiv, all coordinated under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office.

According to Galina Andreeva from the district prosecutor's office in Plovdiv, two charges are to be brought against the arrested individuals. One of them is a 47-year-old citizen of North Macedonia with a prior conviction, while the other is a 43-year-old Bulgarian citizen.

The severity of the crime could lead to significant penalties, ranging from 5 to 15 years of imprisonment, particularly due to the large quantity of marijuana being transported and the prior criminal history of the Macedonian citizen.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia highway, Plovdiv, marijuana bust, arrests
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria