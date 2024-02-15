Former Deputy PM: Bulgaria Unlikely to Join Eurozone on Jan 1, 2025

Atanas Pekanov, former Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds Management, has expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's chances of joining the Eurozone on January 1, 2025. Speaking to NOVA NEWS, Pekanov cited concerns about meeting inflation criteria, attributing part of the problem to the government's policy of income raises.

Pekanov noted the traditional January 1 entry date for Eurozone countries, emphasizing the convenience of the date. While he didn't rule out exceptions, he cast doubt on the feasibility of a July 1 entry. Despite these reservations, Pekanov reiterated his support for adopting the euro, believing it would boost Bulgarian incomes.

Regarding the Green Deal, Pekanov advocated for investment in job creation over restrictive measures. He also voiced frustration over the delay in implementing Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan, citing the need for legislative action.

Reflecting on the country's political landscape, Pekanov acknowledged ongoing negotiations among parties and highlighted alignment between GERB and WCC-DB on foreign policy. However, he criticized the focus on individual appointments, deeming it unproductive and unappealing to citizens.

Pekanov criticized the current state of the left in Bulgaria, attributing its decline to internal factors. While he distanced himself from party-building efforts, he hinted at a lack of interest in joining a party associated with President Rumen Radev.