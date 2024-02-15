Weather In Bulgaria on 16 February: Sunny Hours Are Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 15, 2024, Thursday // 20:41
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria on 16 February: Sunny Hours Are Expected Pixabay

Tonight, quiet and clear weather is expected over the western part of the country. Over Eastern Bulgaria, it will be cloudy, in isolated areas, there will be light rainfall; a light to moderate north-northeast wind is expected. Minimum temperatures will range between 3° and 2°, slightly higher in the eastern regions; in Sofia, around -3°. Tomorrow, predominantly sunny weather is expected over the western half of the country. Over Eastern Bulgaria, cloudy weather will prevail, with light rain expected in some places. It will be mostly calm across the country, with a light to moderate northeast wind over Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 8° and 13° and around 11° in Sofia.

Over the mountains in the western part of the country, predominantly sunny weather is expected. Significant cloudiness is expected over the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria, but light snow will fall only in isolated places. A light to moderate northeast wind is expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 7°C, and at 2000 meters, it will be around -1°C.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea, with light rain showers in separate places. There will be a mostly moderate northeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 7° and 9°. The temperature of the seawater is 7°-8°. The sea swell will be 3-4 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:23 a.m. and sets at 5:59 p.m. The duration of the day is 10 hours and 36 minutes. The moon rises in Sofia at 10:41 a.m. and sets at 1:03 a.m. Moon phase: first quarter.

The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than average for the month. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, sunny, mountains, Black Sea coast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria