Hristo Stoichkov With Debut Romantic Song
On February 14th, the debut song of Bulgarian football star Hristo Stoichkov was released. The song is titled "At Least Love", and it features Toni Dimitrova and Bratia Argirovi in the performance.
The video was filmed in his beloved city of Plovdiv, along the cobblestone streets of the Old Town. The song, uploaded to YouTube a day ago, already has 40,000 views. The video also includes selected moments from the footballer's career.
“Already I've learned - only love is the inspiration in one's life. Someone awaits me there, in Bulgaria, someone is waiting for me”, are words from the legend Stoichkov in this song.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Things to Look Forward to in the Casino World for 2024
- » Bulgarian Actor Julian Kostov Joins The 3rd Season Of “The White Lotus”
- » Who Were The Winners At This Year's Grammy Music Awards?
- » Margot Robbie: Happy Regardless of Oscar Snub
- » Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Dominate Nominations, Greta Gerwig Snubbed
- » Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest Masterpiece “Poor Things” Is One Of The Most Discussed Titles Of 2023