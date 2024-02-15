Hristo Stoichkov With Debut Romantic Song

Lifestyle | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 15, 2024, Thursday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Hristo Stoichkov With Debut Romantic Song Hristo Stoichkov Facebook page

On February 14th, the debut song of Bulgarian football star Hristo Stoichkov was released. The song is titled "At Least Love", and it features Toni Dimitrova and Bratia Argirovi in the performance.

The video was filmed in his beloved city of Plovdiv, along the cobblestone streets of the Old Town. The song, uploaded to YouTube a day ago, already has 40,000 views. The video also includes selected moments from the footballer's career.

Already I've learned - only love is the inspiration in one's life. Someone awaits me there, in Bulgaria, someone is waiting for me”, are words from the legend Stoichkov in this song.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: debut song, Hristo Stoichkov, released, Plovdiv, StaR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria