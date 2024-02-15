Hristo Stoichkov With Debut Romantic Song

On February 14th, the debut song of Bulgarian football star Hristo Stoichkov was released. The song is titled "At Least Love", and it features Toni Dimitrova and Bratia Argirovi in the performance.

The video was filmed in his beloved city of Plovdiv, along the cobblestone streets of the Old Town. The song, uploaded to YouTube a day ago, already has 40,000 views. The video also includes selected moments from the footballer's career.

“Already I've learned - only love is the inspiration in one's life. Someone awaits me there, in Bulgaria, someone is waiting for me”, are words from the legend Stoichkov in this song.