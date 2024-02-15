January Inflation Figures: Housing and Food Costs Surge in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 13:43
Bulgaria: January Inflation Figures: Housing and Food Costs Surge in Bulgaria @novinite.com

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has unveiled the latest inflation data for January 2024, shedding light on notable shifts in consumer prices across various sectors.

According to preliminary NSI figures, January 2024 saw a monthly inflation rate of 0.5%, with annual inflation reaching 3.8%. This data provides crucial insights into the economic landscape, indicating trends in price fluctuations that impact consumers nationwide.

Key highlights from the NSI report reveal significant price increases in several essential categories compared to the previous month. Notably, the groups experiencing the largest price hikes include housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, with a notable surge of 2.2%. Additionally, food products and soft drinks witnessed a substantial increase of 1.0%, alongside education (+0.8%) and healthcare (+0.6%).

Conversely, certain sectors experienced a decrease in prices during the same period. The NSI report indicates a notable decline in the groups of clothing and footwear (-3.5%) and transport (-1.7%), reflecting fluctuations in consumer spending patterns and market dynamics.

Of particular significance is the average annual inflation rate for the period spanning February 2023 to January 2024, which stands at 8.4% compared to the preceding twelve months.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NSI, inflation, January, housing, food
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria