PM Denkov: Bulgaria Advances Schengen Discussions with the EC

World » EU | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 13:12
Bulgaria: PM Denkov: Bulgaria Advances Schengen Discussions with the EC Nikolai Denkov

Bulgarian Premier Nikolai Denkov addressed the ongoing negotiations surrounding Bulgaria's potential accession to the Schengen Area, emphasizing the country's engagement with the European Commission while navigating challenges posed by Austria.

In response to queries regarding progress in negotiations with Austria, Premier Denkov clarified that discussions primarily involve mapping out the next steps with the European Commission. Denkov underscored that the process is coordinated by Commission representatives, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue with Brussels.

Denkov acknowledged resistance from certain Austrian politicians, stressing that Bulgaria enjoys widespread support from other EU member states. He emphasized that the decision regarding Bulgaria's Schengen accession lies beyond the control of Bulgarian authorities, with final determinations resting with Austrian counterparts.

Despite hurdles, Denkov emphasized Bulgaria's proactive measures to fortify its external borders and enhance border security infrastructure. He noted efforts to bolster border controls, acquire advanced equipment, and mitigate migrant influxes, underscoring Bulgaria's commitment to fulfilling Schengen entry requirements.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, Bulgaria, Schengen, Commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria