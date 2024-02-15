PM Denkov: Bulgaria Advances Schengen Discussions with the EC

Bulgarian Premier Nikolai Denkov addressed the ongoing negotiations surrounding Bulgaria's potential accession to the Schengen Area, emphasizing the country's engagement with the European Commission while navigating challenges posed by Austria.

In response to queries regarding progress in negotiations with Austria, Premier Denkov clarified that discussions primarily involve mapping out the next steps with the European Commission. Denkov underscored that the process is coordinated by Commission representatives, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue with Brussels.

Denkov acknowledged resistance from certain Austrian politicians, stressing that Bulgaria enjoys widespread support from other EU member states. He emphasized that the decision regarding Bulgaria's Schengen accession lies beyond the control of Bulgarian authorities, with final determinations resting with Austrian counterparts.

Despite hurdles, Denkov emphasized Bulgaria's proactive measures to fortify its external borders and enhance border security infrastructure. He noted efforts to bolster border controls, acquire advanced equipment, and mitigate migrant influxes, underscoring Bulgaria's commitment to fulfilling Schengen entry requirements.