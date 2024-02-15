Private Lunar Mission Takes Off: Nova-C Odysseus Makes History!
An American private lunar lander from Intuitive Machines was launched after a 24-hour delay due to fuel issues. The Nova-C Odysseus lander, developed by the spaceflight company Intuitive Machines (IM), could be the first private mission, known as IM-1, to successfully land undamaged on the lunar surface.
The successful launch of the Nova-C Odysseus comes one month after another American spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to land due to fuel depletion. If everything goes according to plan, Odysseus could attempt a lunar landing on February 22nd.
The landing of Odysseus will mark the first return to the Moon by the United States since the last mission of the Apollo program – Apollo 17 – over 50 years ago.
