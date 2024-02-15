Bulgarian Professor: The Flu Wave Has Passed

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev summarized on BNT that the flu wave has passed, there will be more cases, but they will decrease with each passing week. In the regions of Dobrich, Stara Zagora, and Haskovo, there has been a slight increase in cases over the past week, but the flu is decreasing in all other regions.

“There is still a trend of maintaining the number of cases among children up to 4 years old. However, regardless, the flu will sharply decrease within weeks. According to the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the most prevalent respiratory diseases are rhinoviruses. It is very important to wash hands regularly, especially for children, as well as to disinfect surfaces. Respiratory syncytial virus ranks second, causing a prolonged cough for both adults and children”, explained Prof. Kantardzhiev.

The professor highlighted the risk of whooping cough (pertussis) in newborns who are not vaccinated. Some of the symptoms include a long and persistent cough, as well as nosebleeds. Furthermore, the illness is contagious. The professor added that it is important to consider revaccination for adults who are expecting a baby in the family. He emphasized that the disease can lead to serious and sometimes fatal complications in young children.