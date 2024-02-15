Borissov Vows No Coalition with "Vazrazhdane"

Politics | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Borissov Vows No Coalition with "Vazrazhdane"

In a recent declaration to journalists at the National Assembly, GERB leader Boyko Borissov unequivocally stated that his party, GERB, would never entertain the prospect of forming a coalition or sharing governance with "Vazrazhdane." This announcement follows earlier accusations from Borissov towards his partners in the "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, alleging clandestine dealings with the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Despite his firm stance, Borissov expressed respect for "Vazrazhdane" as a formidable opponent. However, his history of political maneuvering suggests a degree of flexibility, as GERB has previously demonstrated adeptness in collaborating with Kostadin Kostadinov's party.

A recent instance of GERB's assertiveness in political negotiations occurred when they successfully pushed for the candidacy of Prof. Momchil Mavrov as deputy manager of the National Health Insurance Fund. Notably, this move was accomplished without the participation of "Vazrazhdane," causing ripples within the ruling coalition.

