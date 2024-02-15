Russia's War Victory Could Lead to Buffer Status for Romania and Bulgaria, Warns Analyst

As tensions escalate in Eastern Europe, Bulgarian political analyst Assoc. Iskren Ivanov sheds light on the potential consequences of a Russian victory in the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to Ivanov, Russia's new defense doctrines indicate a scenario where Romania and Bulgaria could be called upon to serve as buffers if NATO withdraws to its pre-2004 borders. However, assurances from key NATO members, including the USA and Great Britain, stand as a bulwark against such a development, Ivanov emphasized in comments to NOVA NEWS.

Highlighting the significance of recent diplomatic engagements, Ivanov underscored the pivotal nature of British Prime Minister David Cameron's visit to Sofia. The repercussions of this visit, Ivanov suggested, are multi-faceted, with implications for European security and geopolitical dynamics. Central to Cameron's agenda, Ivanov noted, is the reinforcement of British influence in Europe, particularly in containing Russian expansionism on the continent.

BNT journalist Nikolay Krastev echoed Ivanov's sentiments, emphasizing the gravity of Cameron's visit, evidenced by the high-level meetings with Bulgarian officials. Krastev pointed to discussions beyond migration, signaling the seriousness of the topics broached. Notably, concerns over security threats posed by illegal migration routes, particularly those affecting the English Channel, were addressed. Krastev highlighted London's vigilance in monitoring such routes and its condemnation of Putin's actions as "wrong" and "disastrous."

Looking ahead, Krastev outlined the implications for European security, especially in the context of Bulgaria's impending accession to Schengen. While acknowledging progress, Krastev stressed the need for enhanced border control measures, particularly amidst concerns over radicalized individuals within migrant flows. The prospect of Bulgaria's accession presents an opportunity to bolster border security, Krastev noted, amid fears of potential terrorist threats looming over Europe.