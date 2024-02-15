Danger Above: US Warns Allies of Russian Space Nuclear Weapon!

Amidst escalating tensions on the global stage, the United States has issued a stark warning to Congress and its European counterparts regarding fresh intelligence concerning Russia's nuclear capabilities, potentially posing a significant international threat. Reports from Reuters and The New York Times, citing reliable sources, shed light on Russia's endeavors to develop a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon, heightening concerns among Western nations.

While these advancements do not immediately jeopardize the safety of Western nations, the implications of Russia's pursuit of space-based nuclear capabilities have prompted calls for transparency and collective action. Mike Turner, head of the Intelligence Committee in the US House of Representatives, stressed the gravity of the situation, urging the government to declassify pertinent information. Turner emphasized the urgency for the United States and its allies to engage in open dialogue to strategize an appropriate response.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, sought to allay fears, assuring reporters that precautions were being taken. Johnson highlighted ongoing efforts to address national security concerns, citing a scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden and his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Expressing confidence in the administration's ability to navigate the situation, Johnson conveyed a message of reassurance, asserting control and vigilance.