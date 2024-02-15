Bulgarian Government: Prime Minister Proposes Role Swap With Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has put forward an expected proposition within Bulgarian politics, suggesting a cabinet shuffle that would see him assuming the role of foreign minister. Denkov's proposal, disclosed during a session addressing citizen and journalist inquiries on Facebook, aims to streamline governance processes while fostering stronger international relations.

According to Denkov, the proposed rotation, which involves exchanging positions with Mariya Gabriel, the current foreign minister, offers the most straightforward path forward. Emphasizing the pivotal roles of the prime minister and foreign minister in shaping international diplomacy, Denkov highlighted the need for seamless collaboration between these key figures.

Asserting his belief in a non-partisan approach to ministerial appointments, Denkov underscored the importance of competence and teamwork over political affiliation. "Ministers must do their job and have no party bias," he affirmed, signaling a departure from traditional party-centric governance models.

Addressing concerns about potential friction between himself and Gabriel, Denkov reassured that discussions were ongoing, with meetings planned individually with each minister. He stressed the necessity for ministers to fulfill their duties impartially, noting that professional competence should dictate tenure in office.

Denkov also sought to dispel misconceptions regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers, refuting claims that the GERB party solely influenced appointments. He emphasized the collaborative nature of the cabinet formation process, with input from various stakeholders, including Gabriel.

Furthermore, Denkov advocated for a shift away from partisan divisiveness, urging for mutual respect and recognition of ministers' authority. Rejecting the notion of ministers as mere pawns, he emphasized the significance of their roles in decision-making processes.