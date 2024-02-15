When we’re talking about things to look forward to in the casino world for 2024, we’re largely checking out the online market. In this sector, technology is driving an innovative industry forward at a rapid pace -more on that later.

On the other hand, land-based casinos haven’t fundamentally changed in 350-odd years. The card games that have existed since the Casino di Venezia casino opened in Venice, for example, are still popular both on and offline.

Roulette was invented in France in 1720 and, until the arrival of slots in the 20th century, things have pretty much remained the same. The only thing that has changed about traditional brick-and-mortar establishments is new casinos tend to be incorporated into wider entertainment establishments.

So, it would seem that there’s a clear division between three types of gamer. The old school, black-tie player, the casual holiday enthusiast and, of course, the vast army of online fans.

And by vast we’re talking about a global market that’s predicted to be worth US$107.30bn by the end of 2024. By 2028, this is expected to be worth in the region of US$138.10bn, that is an annual growth rate of 6.51%.

What’s interesting about these figures is that one group in particular has contributed to the continued interest in gaming: between September 2019 to September 2022, it was women who contributed to a 4% growth of the industry, an industry which has been quick to entertain its new audience.

Incidentally, if you think this is down to what you might consider ‘women-centric’ games like bingo et al, you’d be wrong. Games such live roulette can be found in the likes of Rainbow Riches Casino, say, are just as likely to appeal to women just as much as men.

So, expect 2024 to continue in this vein, creating games that are more fun and accessible to everyone -male and female- over the age of 18. Should you want this put into some sort of context, we need to look at slots.

The ratio between men and women playing slots is pretty much 50/50. Now consider that 85% of a land casino's revenue comes from slots, which accounts for 73% of the revenue from online casinos.

It should be obvious which game is going to drive the forward innovations for 2024. So, let’s begin with that market, bearing in mind what we’ve learned about the players.

Environmental Considerations

In 2024, online casinos are expected to incentivise online players by offering bonuses to players paying with environmentally friendly paying methods, such as crypto. But why is crypto more environmentally friendly?

In short, crypto uses much more renewable energy than traditional banking methods. The latter requires proof-of-transaction, requiring energy, but former transactions are automatically authenticated with blockchain technology.

This means that paying by crypto is becoming ever-more popular, and 2024 will continue to see this growing trend. This will be achieved by offering players faster transactions, reduced fees and improved security.

Factor in the feel-good sense of not having unnecessarily killed Polar Bears and you’re onto a winner. So, arguably, the most obvious changes you’ll see in the 2024 online casino will be at the checkout.

The rise and rise of AI

You’ll have to have been living under a rock to not notice the continuing use of AI in our daily lives. It has already transformed the casino experience, but you may not have noticed.

For example, AI is used to offer on-the-spot incentives and bonuses to keep your attention on the slots and offer you a bespoke gaming experience. It’s on hand to suggest games you might like based on your preferences, almost acting like your very own assistant while you play.

It’s also become invaluable in spotting breaches in security or identifying suspicious activity within the casino. And all the while it's learning more about the environment in which it exists, so improvements to the online casino experience are, frankly, inevitable.

VR and AR

I think every year in the past decade writers such as myself have been predicting VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) to revolutionise the online gaming market. So, will 2024 be the year?

Maybe, lighter, aesthetically pleasing smart glasses are giving cumbersome VR headsets a run for their money. But they’re still very expensive, and whether they add anything significantly extra to the online gaming experience is both questionable and subjective.

Also, when it comes to online casinos, you need to invest in a totally new way of playing via the metaverse to get the best out of it. As for AR, though, you don’t need a headset and there is an increasing amount of interest in blending reality with a simulated world.

The fact you can play it through your smartphone, with new technologies landing exponentially, could see AR take off in 2024. Whether it’ll have a significant impact in the online casino world, however, remains to be seen.