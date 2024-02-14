Bulgaria Has Reduced Its CO2 Emissions At The End Of 2023

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Has Reduced Its CO2 Emissions At The End Of 2023 @Pixabay

In a groundbreaking stride towards environmental sustainability, Bulgaria has emerged as a shining star in the European Union's battle against climate change. According to recent data released by the statistical office Eurostat on Wednesday, Bulgaria has achieved a remarkable 18.6% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions during the third quarter of 2023. This achievement not only positions Bulgaria as a frontrunner in EU climate efforts but also underscores the country's commitment to combating global warming.

The report reveals a promising trend across European nations, with a collective decrease in greenhouse gas emissions to the tune of 787 million tons during the last three months of the year. This marks the lowest level of emissions recorded in at least two years, all while maintaining a steady economic momentum.

Impressively, 23 out of the 27 EU member states have successfully curbed their CO2 emissions. Leading the charge alongside Bulgaria is Estonia, boasting a reduction of 30.7%. Following closely behind is Germany, despite a slight increase due to a temporary economic slowdown. Conversely, a handful of nations, including Malta, Cyprus, Lithuania, and Slovakia, have experienced a surge in emissions, signaling the need for intensified efforts in those regions.

Delving into the sectors driving this significant reduction, the energy sector emerges as a pivotal player, contributing to a staggering 23.7% decrease in emissions. Household consumption and industry have also played crucial roles, reducing emissions by 6.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

