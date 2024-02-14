Young People Formed A Heart In The City Of Sliven for Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2024, Wednesday
Today, on the occasion of the feast of St.Valentine youth gathered in the city of Sliven and formed a heart in front of the municipality.

The message of the young people is: “We send a lot of love and affection to all our fellow citizens. The gift to all of you is our living heart, composed of children and young people from the schools in the city of Sliven, united by the initiative of the Youth Municipal Council to the Youth House-Sliven”.

The young people emphasized the importance of loving and being loved in these hard times.

