Sofia Emerges as Top Tourist Destination for Serbians This Weekend

As Serbia prepares for a four-day break, with weekends extending Serbia's national holiday, the bustling streets of Belgrade buzz with anticipation for holiday getaways, according to the Belgrade newspaper Danas. With the opportunity for a mini-vacation on the horizon, many Serbs are seizing the chance to explore both domestic and international destinations, with Sofia emerging as a favored spot for travelers, as reported by BTA.

Since 2002, February 15 has held special significance in Serbia, marked as a national holiday commemorating the Meeting of the Lord, a date intertwined with pivotal moments in Serbian history. On this day, the seeds of the First Serbian Uprising were sown in 1804 at the historic council in Orašac, led by Djordje Petrović Karadjordje. Additionally, in 1835, the first Serbian constitution was ratified in Kragujevac, further cementing the date's historical importance.

This year, the convergence of the national holiday falling on a Thursday and Friday, coupled with the weekend, has presented an opportunity for a rejuvenating mini-vacation. Aleksandar Senicic, president of the National Association of Travel Agencies (YUTA), notes that while domestic mountain and spa resorts remain perennial favorites, an increasing number of Serbs are opting to venture abroad.

In Serbia, popular destinations for this mini-vacation include picturesque mountain retreats such as Kopaonik, Stara planina, and Zlatibor, as well as rejuvenating spa towns like Varnyachka Banya and Sokobanya. However, for those seeking an international adventure, Sofia has emerged as a top pick, offering proximity and cultural richness.

Beyond Sofia, cities like Timisoara, Budapest, and Sarajevo also hold allure for Serbian travelers. Some are even venturing further afield to destinations like Istanbul, Prague, and Vienna, drawn by the promise of new experiences and discoveries. Air travel remains a popular choice, with destinations like Valencia, Barcelona, and Rome capturing the imagination of holidaymakers.