It's Valentine's Day! How Much Does it Cost to Go On a Date in Sofia?

Today, couples in Sofia are gearing up for a romantic evening filled with classic date options. But how much does it cost to wine, dine, and entertain your loved one in the Bulgarian capital? Let's break it down.

A typical date often starts with a trip to the movies. In Sofia's big cinema chains, tickets for popular blockbusters like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" range from BGN 12 to BGN 22 (€6 to €11) per person, depending on the format. Arthouse cinemas in the city center offer more affordable options, with tickets priced between BGN 10 and BGN 12 (€5 to €6) each.

Adding popcorn and drinks for two can bump up the total cost to approximately BGN 16 to BGN 18 (€8 to €9).

For those opting for a theatrical experience, ticket prices range from BGN 10 to BGN 35 (€5 to €17) per person, depending on the performance.

Next up, a romantic dinner. Prices for a meal for two vary, but expect to spend around BGN 50 (€25) on pizzas or other popular dishes.

No date is complete without a toast. Wine prices in restaurants hover around BGN 30 (€15) per bottle, while individual glasses range from BGN 6 to BGN 8 (€3 to €4) each. Cocktails come in at approximately BGN 12 to BGN 16 (€6 to €8) each.

After dinner, it's time for dessert. Plan to spend at least BGN 8 to BGN 10 (€4 to €5) per person.

And of course, don't forget the flowers. Tulips are priced around BGN 2 (€1) each, while roses range from BGN 8 to BGN 10 (€4 to €5) per stem.

In total, a romantic evening for two in Sofia can set you back approximately BGN 114 (€57), including movie tickets, dinner, drinks, dessert, and a single rose.

Remember, prices are approximate and can vary depending on the venue and specific choices made. But with a little planning and budgeting, lovebirds in Sofia can create a memorable Valentine's Day experience without breaking the bank.