Weather In Bulgaria On February 15: Sunny In The West And Cloudy Along The Coast

During the night, in the western part of the country, cloudiness will decrease to mainly clear weather, while the eastern part will remain cloudy with rain showers in some areas. Tomorrow, it will be sunny in Western and Central Bulgaria, while the eastern regions will remain cloudy and rainy, mainly in Southeastern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate from the west-northwest in Western Bulgaria and the north-northwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range between minus 2° and 3°, reaching 4°-6° in the eastern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13°. In Sofia, expect minimum temperatures around 0° and maximum temperatures around 9°.

Over the mountains of Western Bulgaria, the cloud cover will break up to become mainly sunny. It will be mostly cloudy with occasional light snowfall over the remaining mountain ranges. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 1°C, and at 2000 meters it will be around minus 3°C.

The cloud cover will be significant over the Black Sea region, particularly along the southern coast where rain is expected. Winds from the north-northwest will be moderate, occasionally becoming strong. Maximum temperatures will be in the range of 8°C to 10°C. The seawater temperature will range from 7°C to 8°C. The sea swell will be 3-4 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:24 a.m. and sets at 5:57 p.m. The duration of daylight is 10 hours and 33 minutes. The moon rises at 10:11 A.M. and sets at 1:03 a.m. on the following day. The moon phase is one day before the first quarter.

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.